Traffic stop nets 45 kilos of cocaine

A traffic stop by the Beaumont Police Department resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 45 kilos of cocaine.

On Aug. 23, at about 2 a.m. Narcotics Interdiction Officers with BPD were working a criminal patrol on I-10 when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A BPD K-9 responded to the traffic stop and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

During the search, officers located 45 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden inside the door frames of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Shenita Peterson, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.