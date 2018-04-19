Train derails in Vidor

A train derailed in Vidor on Sunday morning, April 15. According to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, the train derailment could be heard form their office; upon arrival they could see the train laying on its side, with what was later identified as corn spilled out. Because of the derailment, the North Main crossing was shut down for approximately two hours. Teams worked through the night Monday, April 16, to remove the train from the side of the railroad tracks and Tuesday, April 17, a vacuum truck was used to clear the corn.