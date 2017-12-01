Troopers arrest hit and run driver they believe killed Moss Bluff woman

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Moss Bluff woman early Monday, Nov. 27, Louisiana State Troop D said in a release.

Troopers arrested the driver of the hit and run vehicle, Trevino Clark, 42, of Lake Charles the night of Nov. 28 after the hit and run vehicle was located in a barn on his property, Sgt. James Anderson said.

Clark was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony hit and run, failure to report a crash, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Samantha Marie Broussard, 29, was walking on the shoulder along I-10 about two miles east of Lake Charles when she was struck by a vehicle Nov. 27 just before 2 a.m., according to police. Broussard was walking on the on-ramp merging onto I-10 westbound near Louisiana Highway 397 when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Broussard and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police sent out an alert for a vehicle with heavy damage to the front passenger side.

Troop D worked around the clock on this case with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Troopers would like to thank media outlets who assisted us by distributing information about this incident as well as citizens who provided us with helpful information.

Troop D has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths so far this year. This is the second pedestrian to die in a crash investigated by Troop D in the last 5 days.

- Louisiana State Police