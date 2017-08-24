Tropical Storm Harvey: Be prepared

Texas DPS traffic advisory:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans along the Gulf Coast region to prepare for severe weather, strong winds and localized flooding through the weekend.

Tropical Depression Harvey has the potential to produce large amounts of rainfall over the next several days. Flooding and high winds could cause scattered power outages, fallen trees and minor property damage.

DPS is closely monitoring the weather conditions. If severe weather creates hazardous driving conditions, roadways will be closed for the safety of the motoring public.

Citizens should stay tuned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates.

City of Beaumont:

City of Beaumont Emergency Management is monitoring the weather and preparing for heavy rain, preparing for extended rain and flooding that may last for several days. Please check for debris in ditches and areas that need attention from streets and drainage. If you notice debris that needs removal, contact 311.

The underpasses may not drain so please watch for barricades. In some situations, flooding may occur rapidly without time for barricades.

City of Nederland:

The City of Nederland will have sandbags available in anticipation of the forecasted rain beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Nederland residents can pick up free sandbags at the Nederland Service Center, located at 515 Hardy Avenue; residency will be confirmed with either a driver’s license or a utility bill.

Nederland residents will be provided up to 8 sandbags per household. Residents must bring a shovel to fill their sandbags.

If you have any questions, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Resuming at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 25, the City of Nederland will have sandbags available in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey’s rainfall, same residency requirements as before.