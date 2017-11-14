Truck plows into Beaumont elementary school

In the early morning hours of Nov. 11, a pickup truck drove into an elementary school, Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Jimmy Blanchard said in a statement.

The truck plowed into Pietzsch-MacArthur Elementary School, drastically damaging two classrooms, BISD posted to the district's Facebook page.

Those affected will be temporarily relocated to another space on the campus, the district said.

The driver was arrested after the incident by the Beaumont Police Department.