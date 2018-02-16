TSUS regents honor longtime Lamar employee

Friday, Feb. 16, the Texas State University System (TSUS) Board of Regents recognized two Texas State University educators and Lamar University employee Delores Black for outstanding performance and commitment to the mission of their institutions.

Dr. Debra Feakes, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Dr. David Nolan, associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, were honored as 2017 Regents’ Teachers.

Delores Black, an administrative associate senior at Lamar University, was honored with the Regents’ Staff Excellence Award. Ms. Black has been a member of the Lamar University staff for more than 43 years and currently works in the Mary Morgan Moore Department of Music. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Lamar University.

According to TSUS, Black has been actively involved in civic and artistic causes in the Beaumont community, including the Symphony of Southeast Texas Chorus, Beaumont Interfaith Choral Society, Beaumont Civic Opera and Beaumont Community Players.

Black, her Lamar University information reveals, began her career as secretary to the Department of Music in 1975 and served continually for 42 years. In 2017, she Black was transferred from music to the College of Fine Arts and Communication.

More of Black’s honors include being named as one of the first recipients of the LU President’s Staff Award in 1979; the President’s Award in 1990-1991; the Distinguished Staff Award in 1997-1998; the Southeast Texas Arts Council Outstanding Achievement by a Volunteer in Music award in 2000 and Lamar University Student Organization’s Advisor of the Year award in 2006.

The recently-announced TSUS award recipients were recognized at the Board of Regents’ quarterly meeting on the campus of Lamar University. All winners received a $3,000 award, a board-approved resolution and a commemorative medallion.