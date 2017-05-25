Two arrested in connection with Galveston County murder

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals that were involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of a Galveston County resident, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

Detectives located these individuals through the license plate of the vehicle used in this incident. Investigators using GPS and cellular phone information were able to track both individuals and locate the truck in Houston. During the course of the interviews, both suspects gave statements indicating their participation during this incident.

According to the suspects, they were told by the third person (believed to be involved) they were going to the victim’s address to commit a burglary or theft. There was no discussion or plan to harm or shoot anyone.

Jamie Posada Jr, 24, and Ricardo Posada, 20, brothers from Houston, Texas, have been charged with aggravated robbery with $100,000 bond each.

Detectives are still searching for the third suspect and will continue to follow up on leads to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

