Two arrested in EZ Pawn theft

The Beaumont Police Department reported two Harris County men were arrested for robbing a Lucas Street pawn shop on June 5.

At about 4:30 that day, Beaumont police officers responded to EZ Pawn in response to a panic alarm. An employee at the business told officers they had just been robbed by two black males.

According to witnesses, one suspect entered the store with a large hammer while the second acted as a lookout. The first suspect smashed glass display cases and took an estimated $50,000 worth of jewelry. The two fled in a black Buick LaSabre that was parked behind Village Shopping Center.

Additional calls received to dispatched advised the suspects had crashed near Target and were fleeing on foot.

After leaving the store, they made their way to the Eastex service road and crashed into another vehicle at Lucas and Eastex. The suspect vehicle had extensive damage but continued on the service road to the Target shopping center parking lot where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Officers arriving in the area and found Adreyon Fobbs behind Target on Concord. Clifford Kidd was located inside Target. Both were taken into custody and charged with felony theft. A crash report was taken and the suspects will also face charges for hit and run.

Fobbs is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for a $20,000 bond for theft. Kidd's bond for the theft is also $20,000 and he also is charged with assault, bond listed at $888,888 as of publication.