Two arrested following shooting incidents

The Beaumont Police Department was called to the 3200 block of Ashwood in reference to shots fired on Tuesday, May 21, at about 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned of a previous disturbance at the location which resulted in several people returning to the residence and firing multiple shots through the front door. No one was struck by the gunfire and witnesses stated that the suspects fled the area in a gray Honda SUV. While officers were at the scene, one of the suspects made threats to several occupants of the residence via Facebook. Shortly after, an additional shots fired call was reported near Fourth and Cardinal involving the suspect and vehicle descriptions from the prior incident.

Just before 4 a.m. BPD located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by several individuals at the time. Detectives responded to the location to continue the investigation. After multiple witness statements, Denzel Dimitri Garner, 24, of Beaumont, was arrested and charged with two counts of ddeadly conduct, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Noah Danzel Landry, 18, of Beaumont, who was also allegedly present during the crimes, was arrested for an outstanding parole violation.

Both were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where Garner is being held on bonds totalling $81,000. Landry is being held without bond on a parole directive.