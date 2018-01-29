Two arrested in Galveston County hotel room drug bust

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit received information that Juan Francisco Garcia Jr., 50, and Brandy Dickey, 41, were selling crack cocaine and Xanax from 4801 Texas Avenue in La Marque, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

On Jan. 25, The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Special Crimes Unit, The Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, and the LaMarque Police executed the search warrant for controlled substance, finding both Garcia and Dickey located in the hotel room number 117.

One gram of crack cocaine, Xanax and marijuana were found during the search.

Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $60,000.00. The outstanding Brazoria County Warrants were for Possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a bond of $50,000, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with a bond of $50,000, possession of marijuana with a bond of $3,000, driving with an invalid license with bond of $1,000, evading arrest (bond denied), driving with an invalid license with a bond of $266.50, and child not secured by safety belt with a bond of $429.00.

Dickey was charged with Possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $60,000 and the outstanding Brazoria County warrants of possession of controlled substance with a bond of $75,000 and possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $75,000.

- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office