Two arrested with kilo of meth

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office made two arrests stemming from a traffic stop on Oct. 24. At about 2:30 p.m., deputies stopped a Chrysler 300 on Interstate 10 near Smith Road for a traffic violation. After interviewing the driver and passenger, they refused to consent to search the vehicle. K-9 Mygo was deployed to conduct an open air sniff. Mygo displayed a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle yielded THC gummies, hydroponic marijuana,, two scales and a Tide detergent box that contained a large heat-sealed bag of methamphetamine. The total weight of the meth was 1,046 grams..

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Ryan Davis of Clearwater, Florida, and 35-year-old Erica Lang of St. Petersburg, Florida. Deputies reported at first contact, Lang gave a fake name, but upon finding out her identity, deputies discovered she had eight outstanding warrants from Florida, one of which was for distribution, sale and possession of cocaine.

Both Davis and Lang were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Faility for possession of a controlled substance.