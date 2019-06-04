Two arrested for Parkdale robbery

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were dispatched to Parkdale Mall in reference to a robbery that had just taken place on May 30, at about 2:15 p.m.

Arriving officers were told a black male suspect approached a victim as she left J.C. Penney. The suspect shoved a gun in the back of the victim and demanded her purse, resulting in a short struggle between the two. The suspect struck the victim in the elbow and managed to get the victim's handbag. He then entered a getaway vehicle that was being driven by a black feemale.

The suspects attempted to leave the scene, but a vigilant citizens followed and was able to direct officerrs to the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot nearby.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Kiondra Thomas, 20, and detained her. The male suspect, identified as Kadrian Cormier, 19, left the vehicle and ran into Walmart. He eventually turned himself into police shortly afterward.

Following interviews at the police station, Cormier and Thomas were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where they were booked for aggravated robbery. Each had bond set at $100,000 for the charge.