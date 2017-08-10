Two arrested for stealing excavator

This morning around 1:50 a.m., Jefferson County deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Boondocks Road, Deputy Marcus McLellan said in a release. The caller saw a truck pulling a trailer loaded with an excavator, and moving machinery after dark is unusual.

Deputies found the truck on Hwy 73 near Bookdocks Road. It was discovered that the excavator was stolen from a Jefferson County DD6 worksite on Hwy 124 near Taylors Bayou. Further investigation revealed that the trailer had been stolen earlier in the night from a business in Winnie.

The two suspects, 52 year old James Hoffpauir of Vidor and 49 year old Arlington Wood of Vidor were arrested and charged with third degree felony theft. The two men are suspects in several other thefts in surrounding counties.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office