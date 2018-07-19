Two arrested on warrants following discovery of meth

Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputies arrested two Vidor men on multiple warrants after reportedly finding methamphetamine during a traffic stop on July 16.

Criminal Investigator and Public Information Office Janois Strause Grizzaffi.reports, detectives working along Interstate 10 near Concord in Vidor observed a white 2002 Ford F250 change lanes without first signaling its intent. The subject vehicle was then observed to travel in and out of its lane of traffic on several occasions. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle as it exited Interstate 10 at Highway 1442.

The vehicle came to a stop and the driver of the vehicle immediately exited the subject vehicle. He was identified as Derek Todd Williams, a 48-year-old resident of Vidor. Williams had four city of Vidor warrants for his arrest, Grizzaffi stated. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Michl fo Vidor, was found to have two city of Vidor warrants. Both were immediately arrested.

Deputies searching the vehicle discovered crystal methamphetamine on both the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat, weighing in excess of 10 grams altogether, which is a second-degree felony.

Both subjects were arrested on the warrants and charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.