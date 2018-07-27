Two arrests made in July 24 homicide

Two people have been arrested that Beaumont Police Department Detectives believe are responsible for the murder of Olajuwon Vaughns.

Tuesday, July 24, at 1:10 p.m., Beaumont police responded to Autumn Oaks Apartments at 3190 Eastex in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim, later identified as Olajuwon Vaughns, a 23-year-old Beaumont man. Beaumont EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Vaughns deceased.

One suspect was taken into custody Thursday, July 26, in Alexandria, Louisiana, while driving the vehicle used during the homicide. That suspect is a 16-year-old male; therefore, his name and photograph cannot be released.

The second suspect, identified as Matthew Marque Dwain Clevenger, an 18-year-old Lufkin resident, was taken into custody Thursday in Lufkin.

This investigation involved the collaboration of multiple agencies to include the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Kountze PD, Hardin County Sherriff’s Office, Lufkin PD, Alexandria PD, and the U.S. Marshals Office.

The juvenile and Clevenger have both been transported back to Beaumont. The juvenile has been booked in to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder. Clevenger, booked into the Jefferson County Jail, is also charged with murder.

— BPD