Two arrests in pawn shop robbery

Orange police officers responded to EZ Pawn located at 1100 16th St. on June 15 in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Responding officers were told two black males entered the business, one brandishing a firearm, and numerous pieces of jewelry were taken. The two left the store as officers approached the area and one officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and two black males fled from it on foot. The suspects were located a short time later in a nearby wooded area. Approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry was recovered from the suspect vehicle which was determined to come from EZ Pawn.

The two suspects were identified as Jordan Broussard and Elijah Traylor, both 28, of Houston. They were arrested and transferred to the Orange County Jail. Broussard was booked in for a charge of aggravated robbery and is being held on a $75,000 bond. Traylor was charged with aggravated robbery - $75,000 bond - and evading arrest - $20,000 bond. Traylor is also being held without bond for a parole violation.