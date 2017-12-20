Two Beaumont men charged with cop impersonation

Two men have been arrested for impersonating police officers among other charges, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

On Dec. 15 around 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a residence on Patna Drive near Nato in North Jefferson County, in reference to several men possibly impersonating a peace officer, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a statement.

The complainant advised that two men came to her door and identified themselves as police officers. One of the subjects had on a bulletproof vest. The complainant questioned if they were undercover and they advised that they were. They said that there to serve a warrant on JJ.

When the complainant told them that there was no one there by that name, they left. The complainant gave a suspect vehicle description of a Black Chrysler 300 to JCSO Dispatchers. Deputies Norman and Bodley were able to locate the suspect vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. Upon investigation, they discovered two pistols, a police bulletproof vest and a small amount of marijuana in the car.

The two subjects, Long Nguyen, 31 of Beaumont and Jon Aran, 22, of Beaumont were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of impersonating a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.

"If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the complainant, these two could have gone on to victimize others," Holmes said. "All law enforcement officers carry their agency identification card with a photo on it."

"If you think they may not be legitimate, verify their identification," she added. " Always call your local law enforcement agency if you think you have been approached by an impersonator."