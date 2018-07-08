Two Beaumont men in custody after Calcasieu Parish homicide
June 26, 2018, the Beaumont Police Department Person’s Unit began assisting with a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) homicide investigation in Louisiana. Two Beaumont residents, Ronald Gene McLain, 57, and Kenneth Dawayne Williams, 32, were identified as murder suspects in the CPSO investigation, and warrants were issued for their arrest. BPD detectives assisted CPSO with the investigation for several days. June 29, McLain was arrested in Aransas Pass, Texas, and July 3, Williams turned himself in at the Beaumont Police Department.
— BPD