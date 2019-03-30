Two busted selling stolen items on Facebook

On Wednesday, March 27, a Beaumont burglary detective was contacted by a victim whose residence had been burglarized earlier this month. The victim told the detective she had found her stolen property listed for sale on Facebook.

Acting quickly, Beaumont Police Department detectives initiated a purchase of the stolen laptop from the listing individuals, identified as Deandre Phifer, 20, of Jasper, and Demarriya Tims, 20, of Weirgate. The pair arrived at the arranged meeting location on bicycles, Phifer had the computer in tow. Detectives confirmed it was stolen by verifying the serial number. Detectives also learned the bicycle Phifer was using was stolen from the same burglary.

Phifer and Tims had outstanding warrants out of Jasper for theft and were placed under arrest. Further investigation led law enforcement to the 8000 block of Gladys where additional stolen items were discovered. Detectives were able to identify two additional suspects in the burglary and charges are pending against them. Detectives believe this group may be responsiblefor multiple burglaries of buildings, habitations and/or motor vehicles in the area.

Phifer and Tims were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on charges of burglary of a habitation, as well as the outstanding Jasper County warrants. Tims has bonds totalling about $20,000. Phifer's bond for the burglary is set at $20,000. He has no bond for the theft warrant from Jasper County.