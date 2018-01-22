Two charged with endangering a child after chase

Saturday, Jan. 20, at approximately 12:02 a.m., Beaumont PD officers were patrolling the area of 1055 I-10 S. Officers attempted to stop a silver Toyota Prius with two passengers. The driver fled and led officers on a lengthy pursuit. The pursuit ended near Laurel and First streets. The driver was identified as Robert Sanders, 25-year-old man from Santa Fe, Texas. He was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and an outstanding parole warrant for a previous charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Haven Iglesias, a 22-year-old Beaumont woman, was located inside of the vehicle, holding her 4-month-old baby. Due to Sanders’ reckless actions during the pursuit, as well as Iglesias holding the baby during the pursuit, they were both charged with endangering a child. Sanders and Iglesias were transported to the Jefferson County Jail. CPS was notified and the child was released to a relative.

