Two escape Liberty County jail

Two Jefferson County men housed in the Liberty County jail are on the run after escaping in the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

Information from Liberty County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Clay Sterling Harvey, of Nederland, and 28-year-old Chance Marshall Hunt, of Beaumont, went missing between 4 and 6:15 a.m. During an inspection of the jail faclility, jailers discovered a fence on the east side of the jail perimeter had been cut open. Liberty County investigators believe this was the escape route of the two missing inmates.

The Willis Police Department contacted LSCO after a pair of orange "crock" shoes were found in a trash can at a local convenience store in their jurisdiction.

Security footage revealed two persons of interest inside the store who are wanted in connection with the escape. The couple was driving a black top, white bottom two-door Jeep Wrangler.

Both escapees are considered to be dangerous though it is unknown if they are armed. Harvey was being held on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as additional unnamed felony charges. Hunt had been incarcerated for multiple felony charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies and the Texas Rangers were on the scene with tracking dogs in search of the missing inmates. As of publication, the search was still underway and the public is advised not to approach either of the men if encountered. Contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP (7867).