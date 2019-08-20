Two hospitalized after Liberty County shooting

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office reported that at about 11:45 p.m., Sunday evening, Aug. 18, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting two men were found laying in the roadway of CR 428 in South Liberty County after gunshots were heard.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Christopher Allen Wells and 24-year-old Quintin Lee Brown, both of Dayton, were riding their bicycles in the area when a dark-colored truck, pulled alongside them.

Once the truck pulled even with the two cyclists, the victims alleged an unknown Hispanic male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and struck both men with an unknown object and then began shooting each of them. Wells was shot in the back, foot and abdomen and Brown was shot in the neck with what is thought to be a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Both men reported that a white male with a beard was driving as the truck sped away towards Dayton.

Both shooting victims were transported by life flight to Hermann Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies said both victims claimed their assailant was an unknown individual and the reason for the assault was also unknown.

Investigators said the case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500.