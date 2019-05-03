Two indicted for federal firearms violations

The U.S. Attorney's Office presented two cases to the grand jury and on May 1, after hearing information presented, Bernard Bell, 26, and Brian Alfred, 43, were indicted for separate incidents.

Bernard James Bell was arrested on Apr. 17, pursuant to a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court charging him with felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges on Apr. 11, law enforcement officers began investigating the homicide of Anthony Wilson that occurred in Beaumont’s west end. On Apr. 14, investigators learned that Bell was provided a firearm that was used in connection with that homicide with the purpose of disposing of it. After speaking with Bell, investigators recovered the firearm and determined that Bell had possessed it. Further investigation revealed Bell is a convicted felon, having several convictions in Jefferson County in 2011 and 2012.

Alfred's indictment alleges that on April 1, Alfred was found to be in possession of a rifle after having been previously convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant in Hardin County in 2010.

As convicted felons, Bell and Alfred are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. If convicted, each faces up to 10 years in federal prison.