Two injured in rollover crash

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a head-on collision on Highway 105 near Tram Road on Sunday, April 7 at about 8:30 p.m.

Their initial investigaiton indicated a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on 105 at the same time a 2005 Ford pickup was traveling eastbound. Reports show the driver of the Nissan crossed the center dividing line into oncoming traffic and struck the Ford. Following impact, the Nissan rolled several times. The driver was extracted from the vehicle and he and his passenger had significant injuries.

The two in the Nissan, a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old female were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in serious condition. The driver of the Ford was not injured in the wreck.