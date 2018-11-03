Two killed in Hardin County motorcycle collision

The Texas Departments of Public Safety (DPS) responded to an overnight collision near Kountze at approximately 9 p.m.that resulted in the deaths of two residents of Lewisville, Texas. According to initial reports of the crash, a 2017 Dodge truck driven by James Ritter, 34, of Silsbee, was traveling southbound on Highway 326 followed by James Horton, 34, and Casey Tania Horton, 35, on a 2014 Harley Davidson. Texas DPS troopers reported Ritter pulled to the shoulder of the highway and attempted to execute a U-turn when he turned into the oncoming path of the motorcycle. The Harley Davidson collided with the truck and were thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the nearby ditch. Both James Horton and Casey Tania Horton were pronounced dead at the scene.