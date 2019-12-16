Two killed, one injured in house fire

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office reported a house fire Thursday, Dec. 12, at 602 E. Pine St. in Daisetta claimed the lives of two and left a third in critical condition.

According to LCSO Cpl. James W. McQueen, 57-year-old Dorothy Louise Ener and her mother Dorothy Bracewell Nugent, 85, were found dead at the scene when first responders arrived. Kimberly Rogers, Nugent's 37-year-old granddaughter, had sustained severe injuries from the fire and was life flighted to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Several local fire departments responded to assist in the call including the city of Liberty, Daisetta Fire Department, Hardin Fire Department and the Liberty County hazmat team. LCSO reported the fire destroyed the wooden structure.

Investigating Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller said it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire but reported the inquiry is ongoing.