Two LNG companies named 2017 Spindletop Award recipients

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will present the Spindletop Award to Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Golden Pass LNG at the Chamber’s Spindletop Award Celebration, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17. This is the first time ever that the award has been given to more than one recipient.

The announcement was made at a Tuesday, April 25 press conference at the Beaumont Chamber office.

The Spindletop Award was created in 1999 to recognize larger area businesses for outstanding corporate/organizational citizenship and overall impact on our community.

In recent years, Southeast Texas has made history in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. In 2016, Cheniere Energy, Inc. exported their first commissioning cargo to Brazil marking the first LNG export from the continental US in over 50 years, and Golden Pass LNG moved into the final stages of permitting for the Golden Pass products LNG projects. Not only is the capital investment significant for each project, but also concerted efforts are being made to hire local vendors through innovative programs. The diversification of the Southeast Texas energy sector has provided a thriving economy for our local community, provided stabilization for the state economy, and strengthened America’s energy independence.

This year’s Annual Meeting event will feature a reception with multi-cultural food stations in a casual setting among business leaders, elected officials, and many more. Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce at (409) 838-6581. All seats are reserved. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. For additional information, visit the chamber website at bmtcoc.org.