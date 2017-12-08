Two local men arrested for child pornography

Two locals were arrested by multiple agencies for possession of child pornography last week, according to The Texas Attorney General's office.

Darrin Dustin Maxwell, 29, of Silsbee, was taken into custody Nov. 29 by the OAG's Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) suspected Maxwell of uploading child pornography to an online photo storage account, according to a release. In addition to facing two counts of possession of child pornography, Maxwell was also charged with possession of a controlled substance by HCSO investigators.

Maxwell was still being held in the Hardin County Jail as of Dec. 6, on bonds totaling $45,000, according to Officer Scott Delacerda.

Colton Keith Lebouff, 21, of Bridge City was arrested Nov. 30 by CEU investigators. When questioned, Lebouff admitted to possessing child pornography, according to the probable affidavit for his arrest. Several digital storage devices were seized by authorities during a search of his home.

Lebouff was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone, the affidavits state. The other digital storage devices are being examined by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general's office.

The Bridge City Police Department assisted the attorney general’s office in the arrest, Sgt. Richard Teague told The Examiner.

Lebouff was still being held in the jail on a bond of $25,000 for each charge as of Dec. 6, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigator Janois Strause Grizzaffi.

"The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online," the department said in a statement. "The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources."

Attorney General Paxton said in a release that he urges "all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety."

If you suspect someone of producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it directly to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

For more information on cyber safety, the attorney general's office asks that you visit: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/initiatives/cyber-safety.

- Eleanor Skelton