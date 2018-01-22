Two men arrested with more than 30 grams of meth

Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8:26 am, Beaumont police officers observed a 2004 Cadillac Escalade make traffic violations in the 3200 block of Laurel Street. Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Calder and IH-10. The driver, Tyllher Moore, a 31-year-old Beaumont man, and the passenger, Terry Warren, a 33-year-old Port Arthur man, were in the vehicle and in possession of over 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Both males were transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Moore was booked in for possession of a controlled substance and has a $20,000 bond.

Warren was searched inside the jail had suspected marijuana hidden in his undergarments. He was booked in for prohibited substance in a correctional facility ($15,000 bond), possession of marijuana ($500 bond), possession of a controlled substance ($20,000) bond and two city of Beaumont traffic warrants.

— Beaumont PD