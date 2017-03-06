Two men wanted for armed robbery in vehicle sale scam

The Beaumont Police Department is looking for these two persons of interest, the department posted on their Facebook page March 2.

In the past week, we have had two separate incidents in which victims are looking to buy a used car for cash. The suspects are posting a vehicle for sale on a Facebook "for sale" page. Once the victim inquires about the car, the suspects lure the victims to a residential area under the premise that there is a vehicle for sale. When the victims arrive at the location, they are robbed at gunpoint for the cash they brought to purchase the vehicle.

We want to encourage anyone who is making a transaction from a website to be aware of the potential dangers. If you do make a purchase from someone from the internet:

- Bring a friend (or a few friends)- Meet in a public place (we welcome you to meet in front of our police station) and- Try to verify that the Facebook profile is real.

If you know the persons of interest pictured here call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477) or Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.

- Beaumont Police Department