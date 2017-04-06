Two Mid County men arrested for Nederland Little League concession stand burglary

On the night of March 16, 2017, two men broke into the Nederland Little League Concession stand, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said in a release.

Once inside, they vandalized the interior, causing substantial damage. The same night, the Port Neches Little League suffered a similar burglary. A video of the Nederland burglary was released to the media and shown to the public. Several leads were developed.

Jefferson County Investigator Daniel Powell and investigators with the Port Neches Police Department were able to identify both suspects. After speaking to both suspects, burglary charges were filed against both men.

Cameron Adams, 18, of Port Arthur was arrested in Real County for burglary of a building and two hunting violation warrants. He bonded out with bonds totaling $15,500.00.

Austin Talbot, 20, of Groves turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of burglary of a building and he bonded out on a $7,500.00 Bond.

The burglary of the Port Neches Little League has been submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office