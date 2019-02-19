Two parolees arrested for running from police

The Beaumont Police Department responded to Star Bowling on Pinkston Drive on Sunday, Feb. 17, around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon officers' arrival, they found a red truck next to the woodline separating the bowling center and the Home Depot parking lot. Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle; however, the driver pulled onto Pinkston driving towards Eastex Freeway. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot, which resulted in the vehicle attempting to evade police.

Officers followed the vehicle to the intersection of E Lucas and Concord. The driver ran the red traffic signal, another vehicle and then struck a traffic signal pole at the itnersection.

The driver was identified as Ariel Heathcoe, a 28-year-old Beaumont woman. Heathcoe exited the vehicle and ran towards a nearby business, where she was taken into custody. Blake Thomassee, 24, of Beaumont, was a passenger in the vehicle and immediately surrendered to officers at the scene.

Heathcoe was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify - fugitive and a pardon and parole warrant.

Thomassee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon and a pardon and parole warrant.

Thomassee advised the pair had dropped two males off at Home Depot to steal items and were waiting for them when they were spotted. Heathcoe is being held on bonds totalling $27,000, as well as a parole violation. Thomassee's bonds total $21,150. He is also being held for a parole violation.