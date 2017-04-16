Two sentenced and one dismissed in Beaumont storage theft conspiracy

Assistant District Attorney Robert Scott says justice has been served on the primary perpetrators of a storage unit theft ring that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses by property owners stowing their goods in a Beaumont facility.

The purported ringleader of the conspiracy, Cory Dreymala, received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity, while one of his cohorts got probation and another accused party’s case was dismissed.

June 6, 2016, a Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments against three individuals for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred at Millennium Self Storage on Seventh Street in Beaumont. Following the indictment, the officers investigating the case, Detective Tina Lewallen and Detective Sgt. Bill Stanford of the Beaumont Police Department (BPD), obtained arrest warrants for 40-year-old Cory Wayne Dreymala, 32-year-old Anders Martin Jensen and 46-year-old Jennifer Moss Autrey in relation to thefts from approximately 30 units at the facility.

Lewallen said Dreymala was arrested in December 2015 after being caught on videotape burglarizing units at Millennium, but he soon bonded out of jail. From December 2015 to May 2016, said the detective, she continued to receive reports of burglarized units at the facility. She was pretty sure she knew who was behind them, she said, but the suspected culprit had apparently learned from his previous mistake.

“This time, he had disabled the security cameras,” Lewallen explained. “So we had a good lead, but we didn’t have evidence that it was him at that point.”

Lewallen and her team discovered more than one person was responsible for the thefts, and that there was someone on the inside at the business, Jennifer Moss Autrey. Autrey worked for Millennium Self Storage during the numerous burglaries, and it was her position at the company that allowed the ring to flourish, determined the detectives.

When clients would rent storage units at Millennium, Autrey would call Dreymala, alerting him of potentially valuable items she observed. Then Dreymala and possibly other parties would break into the unit in an unconventional manner and take as many valuable items as possible.

“They entered in through the tops of the units, but they stole such large things that they needed to cut the locks to be able to get the refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers – all of that stuff – out of the unit,” Lewallen revealed. “They couldn’t lift that out through the ceiling.”

Once they extracted the desired items, the burglars would then pack up and leave – in the storage facility’s truck.

“He doesn’t have a vehicle,” Lewallen said of Dreymala. “He would use the (storage facility’s) truck, load it up, drive it to a vacant lot, roll up the back of the truck and literally sell right out of the truck.”

Dreymala and crew also sold some antique furniture online, revealed Lewallen.

Following an article in The Examiner last year, Dreymala contacted the paper. In correspondence, he asserted his innocence, stating that Autrey told him the property in the units had been abandoned. He claimed he met Autrey when he went to Millennium Storage to retrieve his belongings after he and his wife were evicted from their home. According to him, he was homeless and desperate.

“Mrs. Moss, understanding the situation, employed me under the table to help clean up around the storage facility,” wrote Dreymala.

The stealing started later, Dreymala stated in the correspondence, but he says he did not know he was stealing. He said Autrey told him there were a number of units that held property but with no registered renters, and asked him to “clean out the storage units.”

ADA Scott said Dreymala’s story did not hold up under scrutiny, and explained that when Dreymala was arrested he was found in possession of a large quantity of goods stolen from Millennium. He faced between two and 10 years for the third-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, and received a five-year sentence upon entering a guilty plea in front of Judge Larry Gist.

Autrey also pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to probation on the condition that she pay restitution, a six-figure sum, to the victims.

The case against the other man indicted in the conspiracy, Anders Jensen, was dismissed.

“I am pleased that the primary actors of this criminal enterprise have been held accountable,” Scott said. “The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office commends the excellent police work by officers and detectives of the Beaumont Police Department.”