Two suspects wanted in armed robbery on College Street

On Wednesday, May 31, at about 4:55 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to A-Z Smoke Shop located at 8319 College in reference to a robbery that had just occurred, Officer Haley Morrow reported.

The suspects fled prior to Officers arrival. Investigation revealed that two black males entered the store. The first suspect is described as thin build, early 20s, wearing a back and red bucket-style hat and sunglasses. The second suspect is described as thin build, early 20s, wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Once inside the store, the first suspect approached the counter and began a transaction while the second suspect rounded the counter and pointed a small black handgun at the clerk.

The first suspect began taking money from the cash register, and both suspects eventually forced the clerk into the office area of the store where they placed duct tape on the clerk and demanded access to the safe.

These pictures are from video surveillance inside the store. If you can identify these suspects, please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

- Beaumont Police Department