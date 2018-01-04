Two suspects wanted in Beaumont convenience store robbery

Beaumont Police is asking for help in identifying two recent suspects in a convenience store robbery, the department posted on Facebook Jan. 4.

On Dec. 16, 2017 at about 4:20 a.m., Gator's West Convenience Store, located at 2890 Dowlen Road, was burglarized by two black males, each wearing what appears to be gray Nike sweatsuits.

Beaumont Police said although the video is low quality, they are asking the community if anyone has noticed someone selling cigarettes or bragging about breaking into a store.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.