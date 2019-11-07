Two teenagers shot in Port Arthur

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the Villa Main Apartment complex in reference to shots fired. Police found two 19-year-old male residents of the city with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one of the teenagers with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower extremities. He was transported by helicopter to Hermann Memorial Houston, and was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Officers also learned that another 19-year-old nearby that was involved in the incident, who had at least one possible gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.