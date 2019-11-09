TxDOT: 19 years without a death free day

FROM TXDOT: Not all anniversaries are happy and Nov. 7 is one of the saddest of all. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. In an effort to end this deadly 19-year milestone, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among everyone to keep our roads safe.

To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on their social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag, #EndTheStreakTX. The agency also will be posting startling statistics for the public to repost on social media outlets to help share this important message.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered more than 65,000. The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to: