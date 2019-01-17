TXDOT to temporarily close roadways in Chamber County

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) announced Thursday, Jan. 17, that an oversized heavy transport will be making its way from SH 146 at Cedar Bayou, to SH 146 north of Interstate 10 on late Friday, Jan. 18, and Saturday evening, Jan. 19.

According to a statement from TXDOT, the haul will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to last into the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 19. It will park near the I-10 and FM 3180 intersection until continuing the move beginning 10 p.m. Saturday night.

During this time, the SH 146 and FM 565 intersection will be temporarily closed for one hour on Jan. 18 as the transport passes. On Friday, Jan. 19, traffic will continue on I-10 throughout the move but may experience delays. Other roadways will be closed as the transport is passing, but will reopen after it passes.