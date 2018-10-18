Update: Cause determined in multi-vehicle crash on SH 73
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary reports in the Oct. 16 accident indicate that a 2003 Buick passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on SH 73. Due to the wet road conditions, the vehicle hydroplaned and the driver lost control. The vehicle struck the inside guardrail, which disabled the vehicle in the roadway. A Chrysler 200 and a Toyota SUV were traveling westbound on SH 73 and stopped in the roadway to avoid colliding with the wrecked vehicle. As the vehicles were stopped, the driver of a 2006 Ford Mustang failed to control her speed striking both the Chrysler and the Toyota.
The driver of the Buick, 38-year-old Raymond Mallett of Orange, was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford, 18-year-old Kristen Brent of Bridge City, was also transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The drivers of the Chrysler and Toyota were not injured.
All westbound traffic lanes of SH 73 were closed for approximately an hour, but have since reopened.
Previous coverage:
On Oct. 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported a multiple vehicle crash on SH 73 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. near SH 87.
At the time, troopers stated that there were four vehicles involved in two separate crashes in the westbound traffic lanes of SH 73. Injuries had been reported, but the extent of those injuries had not been confirmed. Motorists were urged to use caution while traveling in the area and to stay alert for emergency vehicles and slow or stopped traffic.