UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for man
A statement released Oct. 11 from the Coast Guard in Galveston stated that they have now suspended the search for a person last seen in the water near Seawolf Park.
Search crews covered more than 259 square miles for approximately 23 hours.
On the evening of Oct. 10, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a person in the water from the ferry John W. Johnson. The walk-on passenger was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a cream jacket, green shirt and blue jeans. It wasn't clear if the man fell overboard or had jumped from the ferry.
Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4854.
