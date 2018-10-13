UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for man

Submitted by Ginger Broomes on October 12, 2018 - 9:39am
A statement released Oct. 11 from the Coast Guard in Galveston stated that they have now suspended the search for a person last seen in the water near Seawolf Park.

Search crews covered more than 259 square miles for approximately 23 hours.

On the evening of Oct. 10, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a person in the water from the ferry John W. Johnson. The walk-on passenger was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a cream jacket, green shirt and blue jeans.  It wasn't clear if the man fell overboard or had jumped from the ferry.  

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4854.

Previouse coverage:

The Coast Guard issued a statement that they are searching for a person in the water near Seawolf Park in Galveston.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 10, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a man overboard the ferry John W. Johnson. The man was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Involved in the search were: an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat, a 29-foot Response Boat, Galveston Police Department and two motorized lifeboats from the John W. Johnson.

No further details were available.

