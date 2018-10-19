Update: Cruz and Fox News to visit Beaumont – venue changed
The Town Hall Meeting with Fox News personality Sean Hannity and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has been moved to the Jack Brooks Regional Airport, due to the increasing amount of attendees. The airport is located at 4880 Hanger Drive in Beaumont.
The event is free but tickets for entrance must be obtained at www.eventbrite.com.
Previous coverage:
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is bringing his re-election campaign to Jefferson County for a rally Saturday. The rally is set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Edison Plaza in downtown Beaumont. Talk radio host and Fox News personality Sean Hannity will be there for the Oct. 20 rally, according to Edison Plaza’s social media page. Early voting begins on Oct. 22.