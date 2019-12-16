Update: Deputies arrest robbery suspects
Two men suspected of the Dec. 8 aggravated robbery of M&S Grocery in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville area were arrested on Dec. 13 in connection with the incident, reports Orange County Sheriff's Office Detective and Public Information Officer Janois Strause Grizzaffi.
Deputies were searching for two men who could be seen on robbing the convenience store on security footage, one of whom was brandishing a small, black handgun during commission of the crime.
“Sheriff’s Office investigators have been working diligently following leads, interviewing potential witnesses and securing search warrants for electronically stored records,” Grizzaffi stated in a news release following the suspects’ capture.
According to her, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office approved an affidavit of probable cause officers submitted for the arrests of 21-year-old Brandon Michael Perritt and 44-year-old Horace Babineaux. Both men are reportedly from Louisiana and have recently been living in West Orange.
Orange County investigators, with the assistance of the Orange County Special Services Division and the West Orange Police Department, located the suspects driving near Highway 62 and Interstate 10 and conducted a felony traffic stop. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Orange County Jail on aggravated robbery charges, according to Grizzaffi.
Sheriff Keith Merritt said Crime Stopper tips were vital in solving this crime.His office urges citizens “to continue to be vigilant, observing their surroundings, and to report suspicious or known criminal activity to local law enforcement or to Crime Stoppers.”
To see the original, updated story, go to theexaminer.com/stories/news/updated-deputies-search-suspects-armed-robbery.