UPDATE: Suspects in Major Drive robbery apprehended
According to a statement from the Beaumont police, on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery in progress at the Major Dr. Food Mart (870 S.Major). Three young black males, two with handguns, robbed the clerk and fled with money and cigarettes. A witness told officers the suspects were last seen getting in a dark vehicle and headed west on Landis. While officers were on the scene, another witness gave officers additional suspect vehicle information. The witness told the officers the vehicle was a dark older model Chevy Tahoe occupied by several black male juveniles.
Not long after this information was broadcasted to officers a Chief Deputy Constable with Precinct 8 observed a black Tahoe headed toward Port Arthur. He waited for Port Arthur Officers to arrive and provide back up and stopped the vehicle at Bluebonnet and Galveston. Beaumont Police Detectives and SAU (Special Assignments Unit) responded. Four juveniles and one adult were detained. Evidence from the aggravated robbery was located in the vehicle and on their person. They were all transported to the station to speak with Beaumont Police Detectives. All five suspects were arrested for aggravated robbery.
The adult was identified as Julian Thomas Owens, a 19-year-old Beaumont man.
Previouse covergae:
According to a statement from Beaumont Police, BPD is investigating an aggravated robbery at 870 Major Drive. Witnesses said the three young black male suspects left in a dark colored pick up headed west on Landis. Two of the suspects had handguns. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS app.