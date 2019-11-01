UPDATE: Victim in fatal crash identified
At 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 30, BPD officers responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 347 in reference to a major crash involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger car. When Officers arrived, it was discovered that the driver of the passenger car was deceased on scene.
Traffic Investigators responded and preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the passenger car, identified as 52-year-old Beaumonter James Lee McClendon, was traveling southbound in the inside lane, and drifted in the the center turn lane, striking the back of the 18 wheeler who was making a left turn.