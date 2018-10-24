Update: Victim identified in accident on Smith Road
26-year-old Anna Guadalupe Hernandez of Raywood has been identified as the driver of the Ford pickup truck involved in the fatal crash Oct. 22 on Smith Road in Jefferson County. Preliminary reports indicated that the 2001 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Kidd Road, and for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a culvert. After striking the culvert, the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Hernandez was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the crash scene.
Previous coverage:
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a single-vehicle crash around 2 pm Oct. 22, on Smith Road near Kidd Road in Jefferson County, according to Sgt. Stephanie Davis.
Emergency personnel and Troopers arrived on site, and confirmed that a 26-year-old female from Liberty County was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.
More details to follow pending the conclusion of an investigation.