Vandalism reported at Jewish cemetery in Orange

When the groundskeeper at the Hebrew Rest Cemetery arrived to work on the morning of Oct. 29, he noticed overturned vases and headstones, and immediately contacted the caretaker, who contacted the Orange Police Department (OPD).

“We’ve been actively contacting neighbors and anyone around there but we don’t have any suspects at this time,” said OPD Capt. Robert Enmon.

The cemetery has been on 8th Street for about 100 years. With the recent shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA just on Oct. 27, Capt. Enmon said to keep in mind that the groundskeeper had not been able to do any maintenance at that cemetery for months, due to rain, and the vandalism could have happened at any time.

Anyone who had seen anything suspicious is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (409) 833-TIPS, or the Orange Police Department.