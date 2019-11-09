Beaumont Animal Care is hosting a Veterans and Furry Friends Adoption event on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in hopes to find some of their four-legged residents a new best friend. The adoption fee that is normally $70, is being reduced to $20 for the Nov. 12 event. Included in the fee is the spay/neuter, microchip, flea prevention, dewormer and they will be up to date on all vaccines. Also, if a veteran adopts, they will receive a small favor of appreciation from Beaumont Animal Care.

Don’t miss this opportunity to find a new roommate! The Veterans and Furry Friends Adoption Event will be held at the Beaumont Animal Care Facility, located at 1884 Pine St., Beaumont. Check out their FaceBook page for all the latest information and updates.