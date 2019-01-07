Victim shot in scam online purchase

A man was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after meeting with an online seller to purchase a vehicle that led to an aggravated assault the night of Sunday, Jan. 6.

According to a Beaumont Police Department (BPD) report, police found the gunshot victim after responding to 5015 Pine St. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim explained that he arrived to purchase a vehicle from an online seller and was instead approached by the suspect of the assault who demanded money while brandishing a gun. The suspect shot the victim and fled on foot inside the complex. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Those with information can also submit tips anonymously through www.833TIPS.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app on their smart phone.

BPD also reminded citizens to use caution when purchasing items online from individual sellers. They encourage purchasers to meet in a public place; BPD welcomes transactions to be done in front of the station, preferably during daytime. They also ask for potential buyers to bring someone with you and be cautious if the deal seems to good to be true.