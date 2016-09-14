Vidor Drug Sting leads to four arrests

A Vidor Police Department Street Crimes narcotics investigation in the 1200 block of Fourth St. led to the arrest of four people the night of Sunday, Sept 11, according to the department.

Officers entered with the homeowner’s consent and discovered synthetic marijuana, a water pipe, marijuana roaches, pipes and a homemade smoking bong.

James Presly Burns, 45; Thomas Joseph Denby III, 21; Amber Monique Rogers, 33; and Donna Michele Runnels, 46, were taken into custody under various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest warrants.

“We received some information from the community that these people were selling synthetic marijuana,” said Sergeant Leonard Smith, who is working on the case. “They sent in pictures of people coming to and from the house.”

Synthetic marijuana use has risen in the last year despite recent hospitalizations and deaths, according to the CDC.

Sgt. Leonard Smith said that everyone involved so far was over 20, and no minors appear to be involved at this time.

“The Vidor Police Departments Street Crimes Unit is working all tips from the community,” Police Chief Dave Shows said in a statement. “The narcotics investigations stem from citizens getting involved and working together with law enforcement.”

All four suspects were transported to the Orange County Jail.

“Any tip we get, we investigate,” Sergeant Smith said.