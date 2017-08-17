Vidor Lions Club taking application for engraved names, memorial pavers

The Vidor Lions Club is taking applications for veteran names to be engraved on the upright military granite stones at the Veteran’s Park “Fields of Freedom” through Sept. 15, and is offering the public other opportunities to honor beloved veterans at the park, Joanne Ledger says.The Vidor Lions Club Veterans Park “Fields of Freedom” is a monument to all veterans featuring a statue of a kneeling soldier surrounded by flags honoring the branches of the military. It is maintained by volunteers and fundraisers by the Vidor Lions Club and is open to the public.The cost for engraving a name on the upright granite stones, which honor the different branches of the service, is $100 per name. Brick pavers from $75 to $100 are available at the park and can be personalized for military service recognition or for individuals, families, clubs or businesses. Granite pavers measuring 8x12 inches cost $300 and can be etched with pictures, logos and a history of the subject. Forms for the projects are available at the Vidor Library, Goin’ Postal in Vidor and Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor, or by contacting Ledger at (409) 828-1322.“Your help with this project is appreciated,” said Ledger.